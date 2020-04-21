Construction projects at NU moving ahead amid economic slowdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction projects at the University of Nebraska totaling hundreds of millions of dollars are moving forward, despite campuses being closed to faculty and students because of the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green told the Board of Regents on Friday that work would continue on a $155 million football training complex, as well as projects totaling $160 million at the College of Engineering.

No major delays have been announced for other construction projects at UNL or across the NU system, but administrators said they would be reviewing each on a case-by-case basis.

"Any project that is currently under way that has, simply stated, a shovel already in the ground is going to proceed," NU President Ted Carter said.

The university will weigh the economic impacts of any other projects upon the city and state, as well as how funding those projects might be affected, before giving the go-ahead, Carter added.

But the prospects for capital construction projects to move forward is good, and regents signaled their approval to work on new and renovated facilities moving ahead as planned.