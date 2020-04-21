Construction projects at NU moving ahead amid economic slowdown

Construction projects at the University of Nebraska totaling hundreds of millions of dollars are moving forward, despite campuses being closed to faculty and students because of the coronavirus pandemic.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green told the Board of Regents on Friday that work would continue on a $155 million football training complex, as well as projects totaling $160 million at the College of Engineering.
No major delays have been announced for other construction projects at UNL or across the NU system, but administrators said they would be reviewing each on a case-by-case basis.
"Any project that is currently under way that has, simply stated, a shovel already in the ground is going to proceed," NU President Ted Carter said.
The university will weigh the economic impacts of any other projects upon the city and state, as well as how funding those projects might be affected, before giving the go-ahead, Carter added.
But the prospects for capital construction projects to move forward is good, and regents signaled their approval to work on new and renovated facilities moving ahead as planned.
Contractors have "expressed a desire" to keep working amid the economic toll created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down many businesses in Lincoln, as well as across Nebraska and the U.S., said Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business and finance.
"They want to do everything they can to keep their labor force employed," Kabourek said.
Plus, costs associated with construction, including interest rates, are low and advantageous to public entities such as NU, which typically secures bond financing to do large-scale construction projects.
"There is an opportunity in the market right now to capitalize on some lower costs and lower interest rates," Kabourek said. "As we come out of this pandemic, and we will at some point, there will be some inflationary costs, so we are looking at all the pros and cons of that."
Regent Howard Hawks, whose name is attached to several buildings at UNL, including the $84 million College of Business, said the university has a chance to keep workers across the state employed.
"We can influence the actual working class on construction projects moving forward," Hawks said.
If fundraising remains stable — the athletics facility is 100% privately funded, while the engineering projects are a mix of state and private dollars — Hawks said NU should proceed before construction costs increase.
"We need to act wisely and explain it to the public," he said.
