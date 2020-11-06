Community Conversation to focus on COVID-19 and health equity

Health equity means that "everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible" (Robert Wood Johnson Foundation). But not everyone in Lincoln has that opportunity. With people of color having disproportionate illness and mortality, COVID-19 has shone a light on health disparities that existed in our community before the pandemic.

Join an online Community Conversation on COVID-19 and Health Equity in Lincoln on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.

During this event, Lori Seibel, president/CEO of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln, and Pat Lopez, director, and Raju Kakarlapudi, epidemiologist, of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will share local data and discuss underlying causes of COVID-19 disparities. Families affected by the pandemic will share their stories, and there will be a live discussion of what's next for Lincoln.

This Community Conversation will be offered online via Zoom webinar. To participate, register at https://covid19-healthequity.eventbrite.com. The event will also be streamed on LNKTV Health's YouTube channel and CHE's Facebook page. A recording of the Community Conversation will be available after the event.

