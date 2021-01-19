Coming soon: Mass vaccination clinic set for Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln

A CHI Health official said Tuesday that the health system is partnering with Lincoln-based Bryan Health to bring a mass vaccination clinic to Pinnacle Bank Arena this week.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said the event is planned for Friday and will be for people in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan.

Phase 1B includes those 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions and essential workers.

It will be the first public mass vaccination clinic planned in Lincoln, although details of how people would sign up or how many doses would be available were not immediately available.

Ward said he believes signups for vaccine slots will be coordinated through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Health Department officials are expected to formally announce the vaccination event and provide more details Tuesday afternoon at the mayor's weekly COVID-19 news conference.

CHI Health said it also will have three vaccination locations in the Omaha area but specific sites have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.