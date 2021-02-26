Combating pandemic fatigue, vaccination hesitancy

Most adults have seen the iconic movie “Jaws” during their lifetime. At one point during the movie, Quint, the shark hunter, reveals that he was on the Indianapolis, a WWII ship that was torpedoed, sending its large crew into shark-filled waters.

Quint describes the scene as exhausted survivors finally being rescued after treading water for days while watching sharks take their shipmates.

“You know, that was the time I was most frightened,” he explains, “waiting for my turn.” This might be how many of us feel as we wait our turn to be vaccinated, hoping not to be gobbled up by COVID-19 in the meantime.

Pandemic fatigue. For those anxiously awaiting the vaccination, it feels a little like treading in shark-filled waters while we wait for rescue. But it’s important not to give in to pandemic fatigue. While many of us are tired of wearing masks and hand sanitizing, the increased use of masks and hand sanitizer, along with a flu shot, has kept thousands in our community from contracting the flu this season as well as helping to contain the spread of COVID. Continuing to follow pandemic best practices until at least 80% of us are vaccinated and the community spread levels are low is still our best opportunity to return to “normal” sooner rather than later.