Colorado coronavirus patient released after 22-day stay in Hastings hospital
A 54-year-old Colorado man who spent over two weeks on a ventilator was released from a Hastings hospital on Wednesday.

Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, a professor at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, said his case of COVID-19 started out feeling like the flu, officials with Mary Lanning Healthcare said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

While traveling, he ended up in the emergency room of the Hastings hospital where he spent the next 22 days.

“I remember arriving in a car and being put in a wheelchair and taken into a room,” he said. “That was it. That’s the last memory I have for several weeks.”

Felipe Chavez-Ramirez

Chavez-Ramirez needed intubation almost immediately, said Dr. Matthew Stritt, an interventional pulmonologist.

“A large percentage of COVID patients placed on ventilators do not survive,” Stritt said, noting that it took a team effort to manage his recovery, including speech and physical therapy.

"Seeing a patient who was so sick now leave the hospital is the perfect example of why we do what we do," Stritt said.

Hospital staff and administrators gathered in the hospital on Wednesday to cheer for Chavez-Ramirez, who will continue his recovery at home.

“I consider myself so very lucky at this point in time," Chavez-Ramirez said.

