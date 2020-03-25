You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Colleges donate leftover medical supplies to southeast Nebraska hospitals, health centers
View Comments
editor's pick

Colleges donate leftover medical supplies to southeast Nebraska hospitals, health centers

With no college students in the biology and chemistry labs for the remainder of the semester, there's also no demand for gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

Where there is demand, however, are the local hospitals and health clinics where doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska Wesleyan University and Southeast Community College donated their remaining caches of personal protective equipment and cleaning products this week as testing and treatment of the novel coronavirus continues to expand in the state.

Public health lab expands capacity as state seeks more tests

Once enough gloves and hand sanitizer were distributed to the Wesleyan employees who needed them -- including staff in the mail room and business office -- the university donated its remaining supply.

To the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Bryan Health went six cases of nitrile gloves, which science lab and campus safety manager Jennifer Agee said corresponds to roughly 15,000 gloves, as well as disposable lab coats and some 400 fluid ounces of hand sanitizer.

Most Bryan drive-thru samples will be tested for COVID-19

Bryan Health also received laboratory supplies for conduct medical testing, Agee said.

On Wednesday afternoon, SCC shipped nearly 230 boxes of gloves to Bryan Health and CHI St. Elizabeth, 1,500 pairs of sterile gloves, 350 gowns and disposable lab coats, and 45 boxes of masks -- a total of 2,250.

Andrea Gallagher, a marketing specialist at SCC, said supplies also went to the Beatrice Medical Center and the Community Medical Center in Falls City.

Stranded: Nebraskans overseas struggle to get home during pandemic
Lincoln community stepping up in big way for Bryan Health
Ameritas headquarters closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News
editor's pick featured

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News