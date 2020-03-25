Colleges donate leftover medical supplies to southeast Nebraska hospitals, health centers

With no college students in the biology and chemistry labs for the remainder of the semester, there's also no demand for gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

Where there is demand, however, are the local hospitals and health clinics where doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska Wesleyan University and Southeast Community College donated their remaining caches of personal protective equipment and cleaning products this week as testing and treatment of the novel coronavirus continues to expand in the state.

Once enough gloves and hand sanitizer were distributed to the Wesleyan employees who needed them -- including staff in the mail room and business office -- the university donated its remaining supply.

To the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Bryan Health went six cases of nitrile gloves, which science lab and campus safety manager Jennifer Agee said corresponds to roughly 15,000 gloves, as well as disposable lab coats and some 400 fluid ounces of hand sanitizer.

Bryan Health also received laboratory supplies for conduct medical testing, Agee said.