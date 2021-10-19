Colder weather a concern for COVID-19 case rates

"Our concern is the safety of those individuals," Lopez said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that unvaccinated people are six times more likely to get COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die from it than people who have been fully vaccinated.

About 80% of the people hospitalized locally for the disease are not vaccinated, and more than 90% of those in intensive care or on ventilators are not vaccinated.

A large portion of eligible unvaccinated people are younger, especially those in the college age range. Only 50% of those ages 16-24 are vaccinated, compared to 60% of those 12-15 and 66% of those 25-34.

Lopez said many people in that age group believe they are healthy and are unlikely to get seriously ill. But she said what they don't consider is the potential to pass it on to someone else who may get severely ill.

That's especially a concern for seniors, even if they are vaccinated, because older vaccinated people continue to die at a much higher rate than younger ones.

Lancaster County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, two of whom -- men in their 70s -- were vaccinated. The other person, a woman in her 60s, was not vaccinated.