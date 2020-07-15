Coffee with … Dr. Bob Rauner

Dr. Bob Rauner splits his time between two jobs: as president of Partnership for a Heathy Lincoln and as chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska ACO. He also serves on the board of directors for both Lincoln Public Schools and the Nebraska Association of School Boards.
Rauner received his undergraduate degree in philosophy at Creighton University, his medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and his Master of Public Health degree at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. His wife, Lisa, is a family physician, and they have three daughters.
What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?
My calling in life is working to improve the health of populations. My number one strength on Gallup’s Strength Finder is “Analytical,” so I’m very much a numbers guy. What makes me the happiest is when I see health measures improving across a large group of people – more kids in schools getting physically fit, more of our diabetic patients getting their diabetes under control, large downward trends in hospitalizations for our patients, reductions in health disparities for our minority and low-income populations, etc.
What is the biggest challenge about what you do?
A lot of my work is coalition building and mobilizing large groups of people to move in a common direction. Getting nonprofits working together to reduce health disparities, convincing 22 clinics to modify their operations to improve diabetes control or vaccination rates – these require a lot of meetings, explanations and presentations, plus a lot of patience and a long-term effort. Half of my job is organizational psychology and motivating people to change. Being more analytical in nature and a bit of an introvert, I have to present to many groups and be persuasive, which takes me out of my normal way of operating.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
I like the bike paths and the sense of community. It feels like a smaller city than it is, but still has good restaurants and brewpubs, lots of community events, an excellent school system and low crime rates.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
Many people don’t know I’m an introvert and don’t like crowds, but my day job and school board role force me to imitate an extrovert.
What is your most important message for everyone?
The more you do for others, the happier most people are. I worry that our society has become too self-centered and too focused on “me.” But I see my kids and their generation being much more aware of the world around them, less materialistic, and much more tolerant, which gives me hope.
How do you take your coffee?
Black.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!