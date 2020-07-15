Coffee with … Dr. Bob Rauner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Bob Rauner splits his time between two jobs: as president of Partnership for a Heathy Lincoln and as chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska ACO. He also serves on the board of directors for both Lincoln Public Schools and the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Rauner received his undergraduate degree in philosophy at Creighton University, his medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and his Master of Public Health degree at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. His wife, Lisa, is a family physician, and they have three daughters.

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?

My calling in life is working to improve the health of populations. My number one strength on Gallup’s Strength Finder is “Analytical,” so I’m very much a numbers guy. What makes me the happiest is when I see health measures improving across a large group of people – more kids in schools getting physically fit, more of our diabetic patients getting their diabetes under control, large downward trends in hospitalizations for our patients, reductions in health disparities for our minority and low-income populations, etc.

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?