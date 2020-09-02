Climbing Lincoln COVID-19 cases come in a period of 'significant adjustment,' mayor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A jump in the number of daily new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County isn't unexpected with the return of students to schools and colleges in Lincoln, but local officials call on college students and residents to redouble their COVID-19 precautions.

"Our community is in a period of significant adjustment," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during a Wednesday morning COVID-19 briefing.

The latest number of new cases across Lancaster County was expected to be reported Wednesday afternoon.

Cases linked to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln accounted for half of the 335 new coronavirus cases reported last week, and one-third of the total cases reported have been in Greek houses, where residents live in closer quarters and socialize more frequently than in dorms, university and health officials said.

Nine Greek houses have quarantined their residents, and university officials along with health department staff have not detected any clusters yet in dorms or classrooms.

UNL plans to begin testing a cross-section of people on campus to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus, University Chancellor Ronnie Green said at the briefing.