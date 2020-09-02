 Skip to main content
Climbing Lincoln COVID-19 cases come in a period of 'significant adjustment,' mayor says

A jump in the number of daily new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County isn't unexpected with the return of students to schools and colleges in Lincoln, but local officials call on college students and residents to redouble their COVID-19 precautions. 

"Our community is in a period of significant adjustment," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during a Wednesday morning COVID-19 briefing. 

The latest number of new cases across Lancaster County was expected to be reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Cases linked to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln accounted for half of the 335 new coronavirus cases reported last week, and one-third of the total cases reported have been in Greek houses, where residents live in closer quarters and socialize more frequently than in dorms, university and health officials said. 

Nine Greek houses have quarantined their residents, and university officials along with health department staff have not detected any clusters yet in dorms or classrooms. 

UNL plans to begin testing a cross-section of people on campus to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus, University Chancellor Ronnie Green said at the briefing. 

City and university officials ask students to recognize they're part of a broader community who can feel the effects of their decisions when they don't take proper pandemic precautions.

"We ask students to recognize that what happens on campus does not necessarily stay on campus," the mayor said.

Last week, Lopez and Gaylor Baird announced the county would extend the restrictions in its directed health measure, including the mask mandate, until the end of September, and the new directed health measure expressly states the county does not intend to further loosen restrictions as state health officials have planned in mid-September. 

"This is the time not only to stay the course but also to redouble our efforts," Lopez said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

