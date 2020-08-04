City's court showdown with Madsen's set for Wednesday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The attorney for Madsen's Bowling and Billiards on Tuesday requested a district judge throw out the city of Lincoln's lawsuit seeking to close the business over violations of coronavirus restrictions.

J.L. Spray sought to dismiss the case by claiming the city didn't state that Madsen's had caused irreparable or great harm, according to court filings.

His motion to dismiss also took issue with the failure of the city to include interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez as a party to the case.

The move comes a day before both parties will head to Lancaster County District Court, where Judge John Colborn will decide whether Madsen's must comply with the health department's directed health measure.

It was not clear Tuesday whether Colborn would act immediately at the Wednesday afternoon hearing.

On Saturday, health department officials announced they would seek to shut down the bowling alley at 4700 Dudley St. over violations of the health measure, including not requiring patrons or staff to wear masks indoors.

City officials announced they would take legal action against the business after owner Benjamin Madsen refused to follow the health department's order to close for 24 hours.