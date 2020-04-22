You are the owner of this article.
City urges residents to use care when discarding gloves, masks and other protective items
Personal protective equipment

Lincoln has prioritized securing masks and gloves for all of its first responders and local health care providers as the health department lacks access to enough personal protective equipment for everyone in those groups.

 Peter Salter

Lincoln residents shouldn't try to recycle items like latex gloves and face masks they're wearing to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, the city said in a news release Wednesday. 

This single-use personal protective equipment isn't recyclable and should be thrown out with other household waste, officials said. 

To protect refuse haulers, residents should ensure all their trash is inside a plastic bag before it is placed into a trash bin, the release said.

The city also stressed that leaving items that can't be recycled at a city recycling collection site is illegal. 

The scene in Lincoln

Concerned about COVID-19?

