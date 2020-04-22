City urges residents to use care when discarding gloves, masks and other protective items

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln residents shouldn't try to recycle items like latex gloves and face masks they're wearing to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

This single-use personal protective equipment isn't recyclable and should be thrown out with other household waste, officials said.

To protect refuse haulers, residents should ensure all their trash is inside a plastic bag before it is placed into a trash bin, the release said.

The city also stressed that leaving items that can't be recycled at a city recycling collection site is illegal.

For more information, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.

The scene in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.