City risk factor heightened as Lincoln exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 cases

City health officials sounded an alarm about rising coronavirus cases in Lancaster County, pushing the local risk dial into the orange, or high, category.

The risk dial has been in the yellow, or moderate, category since June 5.

Since introducing the risk dial on May 11, this is the first time the risk level has increased, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The "clear reversal of progress" can be seen in the data points, Baird said.

On Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 30 new coronavirus cases, pushing the county's total to 2,028.

The number of recoveries locally is 740. The local death toll remained at 13.

An increase in new cases and positivity rates compounded with delays in testing results over the past two weeks contributed to the risk of spread becoming high, said interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez during a news conference.

The 40-and-under age group now accounts for 70% of all cases since June 22, Lopez said. The weekly positivity rate increased to 7% last week, and increased to 7.5% as of Friday.