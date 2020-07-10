You are the owner of this article.
City risk factor heightened as Lincoln exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 cases
Distancing

James Michael Bowers, Jane Raybould, Bennie Shobe, Sändra Washington, Leirion Gaylor Baird and Richard Meginnis.

 Mayor Leirion Facebook page

City health officials sounded an alarm about rising coronavirus cases in Lancaster County, pushing the local risk dial into the orange, or high, category.

The risk dial has been in the yellow, or moderate, category since June 5. 

Since introducing the risk dial on May 11, this is the first time the risk level has increased, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during a news conference Friday afternoon. 

The "clear reversal of progress" can be seen in the data points, Baird said. 

On Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 30 new coronavirus cases, pushing the county's total to 2,028. 

The number of recoveries locally is 740. The local death toll remained at 13.

An increase in new cases and positivity rates compounded with delays in testing results over the past two weeks contributed to the risk of spread becoming high, said interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez during a news conference. 

The 40-and-under age group now accounts for 70% of all cases since June 22, Lopez said. The weekly positivity rate increased to 7% last week, and increased to 7.5% as of Friday. 

Young people might not end up in the hospital, but they may land many other people in the hospital while they unknowingly spread the virus, Baird said. 

"This virus is not taking a summer vacation," Baird said. "This virus is happy to give phase three the middle finger and reverse our progress if we let it." 

People in every political party should embrace wearing face masks, Baird said. People in Lancaster Country should question how necessary trips outside are before going out-and-about. 

"How would I feel if my actions led to someone close to me getting COVID-19?" Baird said. "Is going out worth the risk to my health and the health of others that I care about?" 

Lancaster County is not considering requiring face masks in public as this time, Lopez said. 

The Douglas County Health Department reported one new death of a woman in her 60s and 102 new coronavirus cases Friday.

In total, there have been 7,964 cases and 103 deaths in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Ricketts says social distancing key now in keeping virus under control
Lincoln nearing 2,000 COVID-19 cases

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

