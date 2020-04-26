City reports 6 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases

A staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln tested positive earlier this month.

He said no inmates have tested positive yet.

“We have been fortunate, but we have also worked very hard to flatten the curve within our system,” Frakes said.

He said from the onset they have asked staff members to self-assess symptoms, report any illness and take all precautions possible to prevent the spread of germs.

“Control of this disease is very much in the hands of the people who live and work in our facilities," Frakes said. "We need people to continue to be diligent about disinfecting, washing their hands and wearing personal protective equipment, like masks. These are simple things, but when it comes to this virus, they are proving to be the best protection we have.”

Currently, masks have been issued to all inmates and anyone entering any state prison building must undergo a temperature check, wear a mask and answer a series of screening questions pertaining to potential symptoms and exposure to COVID-19.

To date, 3,012 people have been tested in Lancaster County, which has reported one death and had the sixth-largest positive case total in the state as of Saturday night.