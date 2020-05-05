City Hall: How does health department decide what info to release on new cases?

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, questions continue to trickle into the Journal Star newsroom asking if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be reporting on employees who tested positive at such-and-such business.
To date, few of Lancaster County's cases have publicly been linked to a business.
A coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield's meatpacking plant in Crete accounts for more than a third of the county's more than 400 cases.
Interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the Smithfield Farmland plant in Lincoln has seven cases, including four workers.
She has praised the smaller plant that employs about 400 people for its safety measures and how it has financially supported the workers it identified as vulnerable to COVID-19 as they stayed home from work.
With as much caution as health officials take in handling information about individual cases, they use a similar amount of caution in dealing with cases at businesses, Lopez said.
"If it comes out in a certain way about a business, it can really damage them forever," Lopez said.
Sometimes businesses will release the information publicly on their own.
Contact tracers investigating new cases dive into how much interaction the patient had with others at work and in the community, she said.
Early in the pandemic, Douglas County health officials listed locations of where some of the newly sickened community-spread cases had been, but then they stopped because they felt it gave Omaha metro residents a false sense of security if they hadn't been to the same places.
Lincoln's early cases were largely travel-related, and in nearly all of those cases the local residents had self-quarantined so they weren't interacting with people, Lopez said.
Her staff prioritizes public health and safety and has particular concern for cases where a business has unchecked public access.
The health department would sound the alarm if such a case posed a large exposure risk, she said.
But other businesses where the positive patient had access to known customers pose less of a widespread exposure risk, Lopez said.
Her staff follow up with employers who learn of a case within their business to ensure they've told employees of the case, she said.
If it needs to be said, Lopez added, "the department has a long history of sharing things that are tough."
Look no further than the department's recommendation to restrict the boys state high school basketball tournament this year, she said.
"I think it demonstrates that there's the will to do what's best."
Congressmen push for bill
Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry have cosponsored a bipartisan bill aimed at allowing cities such as Lincoln to automatically receive some of the federal coronavirus relief funds sent to states to offset lost revenue because of the pandemic.
Lincoln officials estimate a $17 million budget shortfall in the first year of the upcoming two-year budget because of slow sales tax collections.
But a congressional cutoff directed aid to local governments with populations of more than 500,000 residents, leaving Douglas County as Nebraska's lone automatic recipient of the aid. It received $166 million.
Facing potential $17M shortfall, Lincoln officials explore difficult budget questions, lobby for federal help
In total, Nebraska received more than $1 billion in federal relief, but in Nebraska and elsewhere, much of that money remains unspent. Bacon said he wants to free up that money for local governments, who had only been able to receive reimbursement for expenses directly related to their coronavirus response.
Bacon and Fortenberry hope the bill will allow cities facing budget crunches to retain essential services such as fire and police departments.
In Lincoln's budget, public safety accounts for half of the city's expenses.
The bill was introduced Friday and did not have a hearing date.
Council meets, then agrees to Zoom
The Lincoln City Council convened wearing face masks in council chambers Monday for the first time in three weeks after a partial council met previously using videoconferencing technology.
Councilmen Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis, holdouts from the last two meetings, continue to advocate for the council to meet in person or not at all during the pandemic, following the advice of City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick, who has concluded meeting via videoconference isn't legal under state open-meetings laws.
Shobe said he didn't like the message to residents who were required to testify in person at City Hall while the council was provided the virtual meeting option.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward proposed the council allow people seeking to testify — at a distance — to do so by registering with the city clerk prior to the meeting and securing a link, as the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency did at its meeting last week.
The council agreed 4-3 to continue to meet virtually until June unless Lancaster County's directed health measure is lifted.
Fast takes
$20.9 million — The money Lincoln Electric System will give to local governments as an annual in-lieu-of tax payment as required by city charter. Overall, Lincoln will receive $10 million, according to the utility. Lincoln Public Schools gets $8.5 million, Lancaster County $2 million and Waverly $400,000.
$75,000 — The amount of occupation taxes collected but deferred for remittance until June by restaurants under a new Lincoln ordinance aimed at giving restaurant owners more cash flow amid the pandemic. City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman told the West Haymarket JPA that occupation taxes collected in March were down 36% from the prior year, including a 59% decrease in hotel room taxes and 32% drop in restaurant taxes. The majority of restaurants in Lincoln paid the occupation taxes they collected in March.
513 — New households served by the Center for People in Need during the pandemic, which has increased its food distribution from twice weekly to daily to serve people during the crisis, said the center's deputy director, Steve Sheridan. The center needs diapers, especially sizes 5 and 6. But it's well-stocked with a particular fruit. "We have more apples than probably Nebraska City at this point,” Sheridan said.
35 — Volunteers signed on to help homebound seniors or residents with disabilities in the new NeighborLNK program.
