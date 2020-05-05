City Hall: How does health department decide what info to release on new cases?

Early in the pandemic, Douglas County health officials listed locations of where some of the newly sickened community-spread cases had been, but then they stopped because they felt it gave Omaha metro residents a false sense of security if they hadn't been to the same places.

Lincoln's early cases were largely travel-related, and in nearly all of those cases the local residents had self-quarantined so they weren't interacting with people, Lopez said.

Her staff prioritizes public health and safety and has particular concern for cases where a business has unchecked public access.

The health department would sound the alarm if such a case posed a large exposure risk, she said.

But other businesses where the positive patient had access to known customers pose less of a widespread exposure risk, Lopez said.

Her staff follow up with employers who learn of a case within their business to ensure they've told employees of the case, she said.

If it needs to be said, Lopez added, "the department has a long history of sharing things that are tough."

Look no further than the department's recommendation to restrict the boys state high school basketball tournament this year, she said.