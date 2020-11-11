City Hall: Health Department investigating Lincoln concert venue for alleged violations

Royal Grove staff met with the Health Department and city law enforcement staff Monday morning to discuss adjustments to their planning, the post said.

"We appreciate your understanding as we — and many other venues across the country — try our best to provide safe & fun events during these challenging times," the venue's post said.

Contact tracing delayed

The critically important pandemic tool of contact tracing remains stable despite Lancaster County's surging COVID-19 cases, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

But the surge has challenged the efforts of public health nurses to identify the close contacts of newly diagnosed coronavirus patients and to control outbreaks, she said.

The vast majority of cases are not connected, Lopez said.

Speed is critical for effective contact tracing, and for about 95% of cases, the Health Department's epidemiology team completes investigations within 48 hours of receiving notice of the case, she said.

By comparison, the Health Department completed 95% of investigations within 24 hours in August when the county implemented its mask mandate.