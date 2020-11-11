City Hall: Health Department investigating Lincoln concert venue for alleged violations

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials are consulting with the City Attorney's Office over how to address the lack of social distancing at a rap concert Saturday night at the Royal Grove.
Photos circulated on social media show maskless concertgoers crowded near the stage at the Sada Baby concert, and the venue said it had 500 people in attendance at a concert the day after the Health Department declared the risk of coronavirus spread severe in Lincoln.
"Hope the turn up was worth potentially putting thousands at risk of getting sick or dying from Tha Rona!" local online broadcaster Jazari Kual said on Facebook.
On its Facebook page, the Royal Grove acknowledged the criticism and said it worked with the Health Department in advance of the concert, encouraged anyone feeling sick to stay home, required masks except for concertgoers eating or drinking, took temperatures at the door and encouraged concertgoers to remained seated during the show.
"Despite our best efforts, due to the excitement and energy levels of the event, it was overwhelming to our staff of 22 to enforce these mandates to a crowd of 500," the venue said in a Facebook post.
The venue was operating at 50% of its capacity as the state's restrictions required Saturday.
The Royal Grove's website shows the venue has another concert planned for this weekend.
Royal Grove staff met with the Health Department and city law enforcement staff Monday morning to discuss adjustments to their planning, the post said.
"We appreciate your understanding as we — and many other venues across the country — try our best to provide safe & fun events during these challenging times," the venue's post said.
Contact tracing delayed
The critically important pandemic tool of contact tracing remains stable despite Lancaster County's surging COVID-19 cases, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
But the surge has challenged the efforts of public health nurses to identify the close contacts of newly diagnosed coronavirus patients and to control outbreaks, she said.
The vast majority of cases are not connected, Lopez said.
City Hall: City's threshold to plow residential streets still in place, but Lincoln may call in contractors to help
Speed is critical for effective contact tracing, and for about 95% of cases, the Health Department's epidemiology team completes investigations within 48 hours of receiving notice of the case, she said.
By comparison, the Health Department completed 95% of investigations within 24 hours in August when the county implemented its mask mandate.
"This is why it is so important right now to avoid activities outside the home unless traveling for work, school, food, medical care or to check on others who may need assistance," Lopez said. "We all need to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet away from others outside of our households."
Fast takes
16 — Closed bridges in Lancaster County, according to County Engineer Pam Dingman. By her estimate, 75 county bridges need replacement, but the current budget year has money to replace only one bridge, which is on the 14th Street corridor. "As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional funds for new pavement and bridges, which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities,” she said.
28 — Lincoln Electric System customers who applied for and received rebates toward the purchase or lease of an all-electric or electric hybrid vehicle. The utility received a $120,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its first-ever rebate program and offered $1,500 toward the purchase or lease of a hybrid and $4,500 to customers who acquired an all-electric vehicle.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
