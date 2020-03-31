You are the owner of this article.
CHI Health to start prohibiting most visitors on Wednesday
CHI Health St. Elizabeth

CHI Health St. Elizabeth 

 CHI Health St. Elizabeth Facebook page

CHI Health will start prohibiting most visitors at its facilities, including those in Lincoln, starting Wednesday.

The health system said in a news release that most adult patients will not be allowed to have visitors. The restrictions apply to CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Nebraska Heart and clinics.

CHI Health moved to one-visitor limitations on March 27 while also implementing enhanced screening efforts of all visitors. While helpful, managing visitors remained challenging, which is why CHI Health made the decision to move to a no-visitor policy.

CHI Health to start processing COVID-19 tests in-house

“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our patients, staff and providers,” Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart, said in a news release. “Although we recognize the value and healing nature of relationships for our patients and their loved ones, we have become increasingly concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and decided we needed to do more. We will do everything in our power to provide care with dignity and respect.”

CHI Health is encouraging visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.

Exceptions to the policy include women giving birth, pediatric patients, adults who need assistance from a support person and people receiving end-of-life care.

Several Omaha-area hospitals have adopted no-visitor policies, Bryan Health is still allowing up to two visitors per patient, although it is requiring those who come to its facilities to have their temperature taken.

CHI Health to begin in-car testing on Tuesday at North Star for selected groups
Bryan opens COVID-19 isolation ward at East Campus hospital
St. Elizabeth turning 6th floor into COVID-19 ward

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

