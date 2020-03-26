CHI Health to start processing COVID-19 tests in-house

CHI Health on Friday will start processing COVID-19 tests in its own lab, a move that should greatly speed up the delivery of results.

Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said the health system has a machine from Abbott Laboratories at its central lab in Omaha that processes tests for hepatitis C and HIV. The machine also has been approved to process COVID-19 samples, so he said CHI Health worked with the company to get the necessary supplies, including reagents, to do the testing.

Robertson said the machine can do a batch of 96 samples in about seven hours, and the lab has the capability to run 24 hours a day if necessary.

Currently, CHI Health, like most hospital systems, sends most of its COVID-19 test samples off to commercial labs, and with the increase in testing, wait times have stretched to four days or more. With the capability to process the tests in house, "We're committing to turnaround times of less than 24 hours."

Robertson said that's important for a number of reasons. One of the biggest is that it can allow healthcare workers and first responders to get back to work quicker if they have a negative test.

"The sooner you know whether this is a cold or whether this is COVID-19, the better it is for public health," he said.