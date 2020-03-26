You are the owner of this article.
CHI Health to start processing COVID-19 tests in-house
CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Starting Friday, COVID-19 tests done at CHI Health St. Elizabeth and other CHI Health facilities will be processed at the health system's central lab in Omaha, a move it says will speed up the delivery of results.

CHI Health on Friday will start processing COVID-19 tests in its own lab, a move that should greatly speed up the delivery of results.

Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said the health system has a machine from Abbott Laboratories at its central lab in Omaha that processes tests for hepatitis C and HIV. The machine also has been approved to process COVID-19 samples, so he said CHI Health worked with the company to get the necessary supplies, including reagents, to do the testing.

Robertson said the machine can do a batch of 96 samples in about seven hours, and the lab has the capability to run 24 hours a day if necessary.

Currently, CHI Health, like most hospital systems, sends most of its COVID-19 test samples off to commercial labs, and with the increase in testing, wait times have stretched to four days or more. With the capability to process the tests in house, "We're committing to turnaround times of less than 24 hours."

Robertson said that's important for a number of reasons. One of the biggest is that it can allow healthcare workers and first responders to get back to work quicker if they have a negative test.

"The sooner you know whether this is a cold or whether this is COVID-19, the better it is for public health," he said.

Robertson said CHI Health will continue to follow recommended testing protocols, meaning that certain groups, such as critically ill patients and healthcare workers, will get priority. But he said even people lower on the priority list should be able to get results back in a couple of days, much faster than if their sample was sent off to a commercial lab.

Robertson said the health system has ordered a similar machine from another company and hopes to have it up and running within six to eight weeks. That will further increase testing capacity and might also allow it to start labs in other locations outside of Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

