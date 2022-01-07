 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHI Health to require double masking for health workers, including those in Lincoln
Test Nebraska

A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in May 2020. CHI Health on Monday will start requiring all employees who provide direct patient care to wear either an N95-rated mask or to wear two masks.

 Journal Star file photo

Half-covered faces have become the norm across the globe as the world has attempted to stem the spread of the coronavirus. A look at the history of the medical facemask from its origins to the anti-mask league, whose protests of 1918 to 1919 have been compared to the “reopen America” protests of today. Source by: Stringr

CHI Health said Friday that all of its employees who work directly with patients will be required to wear two masks or an N95-rated mask starting Monday.

The health system, which owns the St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart hospitals as well as numerous other health care facilities in Lincoln, said the move was recommended by its infectious disease specialists in an attempt to protect its workforce from the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant.

“We know that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is the dominant variant in Nebraska and Iowa and is much more transmissible than previous variants,” Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health-Creighton University, said in a news release.

The health system said wearing a cloth mask over a medical-grade surgical mask will be sufficient to meet the requirement.

“Double masking will help us all to stay healthier at work and better able to serve our patients," Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease expert with CHI Health-Creighton University, said in the release.

Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, said in an emailed statement that as of Thursday the company had 210 employees out with COVID-19 out of a total staff of almost 11,000 people.

"Right now, we're managing but we are stretched thin," Ward said. "This masking policy change is a proactive step we're taking to keep our staff healthy, on the job and preparing for the surge."

The omicron variant has sent cases soaring in Nebraska over the past few days. Through the first six days of the year, the state has already seen nearly 11,000 cases, and that includes only partial results from Thursday.

Lancaster County set back-to-back single-day case records Wednesday and Thursday, recording nearly 1,200 cases on those two days combined. For the first five days this week, the county has already seen more than 1,800 cases and seems sure to break its weekly pandemic record for cases, which is 2,100, set the first week of December 2020.

Hospitalizations also have risen, although not anywhere near as fast as case counts. As of Friday morning, there were 568 COVID-19 patients statewide, up more than 25% over the past two weeks.

Bryan Health has steady but high numbers of COVID-19 patients for several months. Since about mid-August, the daily number of patients has ranged between about 60 and 80, with 74 in the hospital on Friday.

Bryan said in a statement that it is considering upgrading its mask mandate for staff to one similar to CHI Health's requirement but has not yet done so.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

