CHI Health to require double masking for health workers, including those in Lincoln

"Right now, we're managing but we are stretched thin," Ward said. "This masking policy change is a proactive step we're taking to keep our staff healthy, on the job and preparing for the surge."

The omicron variant has sent cases soaring in Nebraska over the past few days. Through the first six days of the year, the state has already seen nearly 11,000 cases, and that includes only partial results from Thursday.

Lancaster County set back-to-back single-day case records Wednesday and Thursday, recording nearly 1,200 cases on those two days combined. For the first five days this week, the county has already seen more than 1,800 cases and seems sure to break its weekly pandemic record for cases, which is 2,100, set the first week of December 2020.

Hospitalizations also have risen, although not anywhere near as fast as case counts. As of Friday morning, there were 568 COVID-19 patients statewide, up more than 25% over the past two weeks.

Bryan Health has steady but high numbers of COVID-19 patients for several months. Since about mid-August, the daily number of patients has ranged between about 60 and 80, with 74 in the hospital on Friday.