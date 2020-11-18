 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health to offer new antibody treatment for COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick

CHI Health to offer new antibody treatment for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-Antibody Drug

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

CHI Health said Wednesday that it will start giving certain people with COVID-19 a newly approved antibody treatment.

The health system said it will begin giving infusions of bamlanivimab to qualified patients Friday.

The drug, which received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week, is authorized for use in people 12 and older who have mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and who are considered at high risk for complications that could require hospitalization. The drug must be given before people are sick enough to require admission.

CHI Health said in a news release that it has received doses for 344 patients in Nebraska.

Like metro hospitals, hospitals in rural areas of Nebraska facing capacity concerns amid virus surge

In limited clinical trials, bamlanivimab has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits in high-risk coronavirus cases.

That could be beneficial in Nebraska, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have skyrocketed over recent months. As of Tuesday night, there were a record 978 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals.

Hospitals to further restrict elective surgeries due to COVID-19

Also Wednesday, CHI Health said it was temporarily closing its Quick Care clinics located in Hy-Vee stores across the state, including two in Lincoln, so it can deploy clinic employees to its Priority Care clinics in the Omaha metro area and expand their hours of operation.

The health system also said it will expand the hours of its virtual Quick Care chat service.

Both moves are also aimed at reducing hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

Beds being freed up in Lincoln hospitals, but staffing remains an issue
Do masks work? Data, doctors in Nebraska suggest they do

Photos: Inside the Test Nebraska lab

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You should clean these five things regularly to avoid getting sick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News