CHI Health to offer new antibody treatment for COVID-19

CHI Health said Wednesday that it will start giving certain people with COVID-19 a newly approved antibody treatment.
The health system said it will begin giving infusions of bamlanivimab to qualified patients Friday.
The drug, which received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week, is authorized for use in people 12 and older who have mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and who are considered at high risk for complications that could require hospitalization. The drug must be given before people are sick enough to require admission.
CHI Health said in a news release that it has received doses for 344 patients in Nebraska.
In limited clinical trials, bamlanivimab has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits in high-risk coronavirus cases.
That could be beneficial in Nebraska, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have skyrocketed over recent months. As of Tuesday night, there were a record 978 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals.
Also Wednesday, CHI Health said it was temporarily closing its Quick Care clinics located in Hy-Vee stores across the state, including two in Lincoln, so it can deploy clinic employees to its Priority Care clinics in the Omaha metro area and expand their hours of operation.
The health system also said it will expand the hours of its virtual Quick Care chat service.
Both moves are also aimed at reducing hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
