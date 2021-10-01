CHI Health to host drive-up flu shot clinics

Mask up, drive up and roll up your sleeves! Drive-up flu shot clinics will take place at CHI Health Clinic locations across Lincoln this fall.
With COVID-19 still prevalent in our communities, it’s more vital than ever to protect yourself, health officials say. With flu season approaching, CHI Health is making the vaccination process simple. Patients can make an appointment for the entire family, fill out required documentation ahead of time and drive up to a CHI Health Clinic for a fast and hassle-free experience.
The CDC recommends everyone six months and older should get the flu vaccine. Dr. Hamza Ismail, MD, of the CHI Health Clinic-East Lincoln, says community members should make plans to get themselves and their families vaccinated early this fall. It’s best to get the flu shot before the virus starts spreading in our community, and it takes about two weeks post-vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection.
“As we enter the flu season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we really don’t know what to expect,” said Dr. Ismail. “Many fear what may happen if cases of the coronavirus, influenza and RSV reach high levels. We know hospitals across the country are already seeing surges of patients with COVID-19. Our best proven defense against both the flu and the coronavirus is vaccinations.”
Five different CHI Health Clinic locations in Lincoln will take part in the drive-up flu shot clinics this season. The dates and times are as follows:
CHI Health Clinic locations and schedule:
Southwest, 1240 Aries Dr. - Oct. 8 and 15, 8 a.m.-noon;
Family Health, 4501 S. 70th St., Suite 140 - Oct. 9 and 23, 8 a.m.-noon;
Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St., Suite 100 - Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.;
East Lincoln, 4501 S. 70th St., Suite 130 - Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; and
Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100 - Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
While appointments are preferred, drive-ups are welcome. Walk-in flu shots are also available at CHI Health Priority Care locations. In addition, patients can make an appointment with their primary care provider or utilize CHI Health Quick Care locations.
Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge. Additional details on flu shots, participating clinics and scheduled times can be found at www.chihealth.com/en/services/primary-care/flu.html.