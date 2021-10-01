CHI Health to host drive-up flu shot clinics

Mask up, drive up and roll up your sleeves! Drive-up flu shot clinics will take place at CHI Health Clinic locations across Lincoln this fall.

With COVID-19 still prevalent in our communities, it’s more vital than ever to protect yourself, health officials say. With flu season approaching, CHI Health is making the vaccination process simple. Patients can make an appointment for the entire family, fill out required documentation ahead of time and drive up to a CHI Health Clinic for a fast and hassle-free experience.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older should get the flu vaccine. Dr. Hamza Ismail, MD, of the CHI Health Clinic-East Lincoln, says community members should make plans to get themselves and their families vaccinated early this fall. It’s best to get the flu shot before the virus starts spreading in our community, and it takes about two weeks post-vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection.

“As we enter the flu season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we really don’t know what to expect,” said Dr. Ismail. “Many fear what may happen if cases of the coronavirus, influenza and RSV reach high levels. We know hospitals across the country are already seeing surges of patients with COVID-19. Our best proven defense against both the flu and the coronavirus is vaccinations.”