CHI Health to break ground on south Lincoln clinic next week

CHI Health is planning to open a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road in the fall of 2022 that will cater to a broad range of patient needs under one roof.

The health system will break ground on the new clinic Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Bryan Health announced plans earlier this year to open the April Sampson Cancer Center in 2023 as part of the Bryan South Campus near 40th Street and Rokeby Road.

Providers from CHI Health Clinic Southwest, which is near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road, and CHI Health Clinic Family Health Physicians, which is near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, will relocate to the new facility to see their primary care patients, according to a news release. CHI Health Southwest Priority Care will also be moving to the new clinic.

The clinic will offer primary care with established providers and priority care with walk-in access seven days a week. The clinic is also planning to offer full-time behavioral health services, lab services, physical and occupational therapy, a pharmacy and diagnostics services including X-ray, mammography and ultrasound.

Virtual and drive-up care will also be available through the clinic for things such as picking up prescriptions and COVID-19 tests, the release said.