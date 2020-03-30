CHI Health to begin in-car testing on Tuesday at North Star for selected groups

CHI Health will begin offering drive-thru coronavirus testing in Lincoln on Tuesday, with tests prioritized for health care workers and first responders, those working in nursing homes and correctional facilities and residents of group homes with vulnerable populations.

In a news release, CHI Health said it was partnering with the city of Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to put together a testing site at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

Operations will be daily from 2-6 p.m.

“CHI Health has been working closely with our community partners to provide the very best care and resources during this challenging time,” Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth and CHI Nebraska Heart, said in a statement. “Our first responders and health care professionals are on the front lines of caring for those with COVID-19. It’s important for us to care for them while they care for our community.”

Initially, tests will only be available to those in the prioritized groups with a doctor's order and appointment.