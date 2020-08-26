CHI Health officials say FDA ruling may allow them to treat more patients with convalescent plasma

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials from CHI Health on Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration's recent emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 may make it easier for them to treat patients.

CHI Health hospitals, like many in Nebraska and across the nation, have been able to use the treatment, which involves taking antibodies from blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease and injecting them into people with active infections, as part of a clinical trial or in other limited cases.

In the health system's case, it participated in an FDA-approved expanded-access program through an affiliation with the Mayo Clinic.

So far, CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, Iowa and North Dakota have treated 263 patients with convalescent plasma, including 27 at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Dr. Michael Sanley, a pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist at CHI Creighton University Medical Center, said the health system has had "some good results" so far treating patients with convalescent plasma.

"This is a great resource to have," Sanley said.