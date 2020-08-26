 Skip to main content
CHI Health officials say FDA ruling may allow them to treat more patients with convalescent plasma
Officials from CHI Health on Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration's recent emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 may make it easier for them to treat patients.

CHI Health hospitals, like many in Nebraska and across the nation, have been able to use the treatment, which involves taking antibodies from blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease and injecting them into people with active infections, as part of a clinical trial or in other limited cases.

In the health system's case, it participated in an FDA-approved expanded-access program through an affiliation with the Mayo Clinic.

So far, CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, Iowa and North Dakota have treated 263 patients with convalescent plasma, including 27 at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Blood bank in Lincoln needs convalescent plasma, whole blood donors

Dr. Michael Sanley, a pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist at CHI Creighton University Medical Center, said the health system has had "some good results" so far treating patients with convalescent plasma.

"This is a great resource to have," Sanley said.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn earlier this week had to apologize for overstating the benefits of the treatment, which led to criticism that the FDA's decision on the emergency approval was based more on politics than science.

But Sanley and Kayleen Joyce, CHI Health's research director, said politics never played a role in using it to treat patients.

Bryan treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma

Both said the new FDA authorization should make it easier to use the treatment. By no longer having to go through Mayo, that removes a number of administrative steps. Joyce also said that she hopes the convalescent plasma will become more readily available as more people recover from COVID-19.

Bryan Health also has been treating patients with convalescent plasma through the Mayo Clinic program. Bryan officials are planning to talk about their experience Thursday.

Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test
Several Nebraska counties see big uptick in COVID-19 cases recently

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Convalescent plasma

Some patients are receiving convalescent serum, meaning the antibodies made by people who have recovered after a COVID-19 infection. 

 Tulsa World file

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

