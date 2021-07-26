CHI Health official: Vaccine mandates likely for health care workers

The statement noted that many hospitals and long-term facilities already require staff to get other vaccines, such as an annual flu shot.

A number of government entities as well as some private businesses have instituted vaccine mandates. On Monday, the Veterans Administration announced it will require employees who provide direct patient care to get vaccinated, becoming the first federal agency to mandate the COVID-19 shot.

Also on Monday, both New York City and the state of California announced they would require their employees to get vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 testing.

Creighton University in Omaha earlier this year announced a vaccine mandate for students for the upcoming academic year.

Ward said there is a lot more data now showing the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that serious side effects are extremely rare, which makes organizations feel more comfortable about requiring it.

He noted that there is "no comparison" between the small chance the COVID-19 vaccine will cause what are almost always minor side effects "and the complications of the disease."

Ward said it is "heartbreaking" to see seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the hospital who are there because they failed to get vaccinated.