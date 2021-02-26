CHI Health offers free blood pressure checks

CHI Health Priority Care and Quick Care clinics are offering free blood pressure checks to the community because many people have delayed health care due to COVID-19.
“We know our patients have been putting off regular visits to their doctors in light of the pandemic, which can potentially cause known health conditions to worsen and unknown conditions to surface," said Darcy Jones, PA-C, CHI Health. "Blood pressure is a good indicator of your overall health and can help identify areas of concern.”
To receive a free blood pressure check, visit the front desk of any CHI Health Priority Care or Quick Care clinic during regular business hours. No appointment is needed. Masks are required to enter the facilities.
Blood pressure checks will be provided by a trained provider in a private space. A card recording the date and blood pressure numbers will be provided along with educational materials. If further attention is needed, participants can talk through next steps with the provider.
“Our goal is to make the blood pressure check quick and convenient with knowledgeable staff ready to provide support and answer questions,” Jones said. “Equally important, especially during the pandemic, is providing a safe environment from the spread of infection.”
CHI Health’s facilities prioritize safety with masking and social distancing policies, as well as stringent cleaning and disinfection efforts.
“If people are forgoing the medical care they need because they are worried about contracting COVID-19 at our locations, I want to put those concerns to rest,” Jones said.
The following CHI Health Priority Care locations offer free blood pressure checks Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (hours may vary by location): Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St., and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive.
In addition, CHI Health Quick Care clinics (located inside Hy-Vee grocery stores) at 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive offer free blood pressure checks Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.