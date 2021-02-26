CHI Health offers free blood pressure checks

CHI Health Priority Care and Quick Care clinics are offering free blood pressure checks to the community because many people have delayed health care due to COVID-19.

“We know our patients have been putting off regular visits to their doctors in light of the pandemic, which can potentially cause known health conditions to worsen and unknown conditions to surface," said Darcy Jones, PA-C, CHI Health. "Blood pressure is a good indicator of your overall health and can help identify areas of concern.”

To receive a free blood pressure check, visit the front desk of any CHI Health Priority Care or Quick Care clinic during regular business hours. No appointment is needed. Masks are required to enter the facilities.

Blood pressure checks will be provided by a trained provider in a private space. A card recording the date and blood pressure numbers will be provided along with educational materials. If further attention is needed, participants can talk through next steps with the provider.

“Our goal is to make the blood pressure check quick and convenient with knowledgeable staff ready to provide support and answer questions,” Jones said. “Equally important, especially during the pandemic, is providing a safe environment from the spread of infection.”