 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health offering drive-thru flu shot clinics
View Comments
editor's pick

CHI Health offering drive-thru flu shot clinics

{{featured_button_text}}
Flu Shots

Reed Elias, 15, of Omaha gets a flu shot at a drive-thru flu shot clinic at a Methodist Physicians Clinic. CHI Health on Tuesday announced plans to do drive-thru flu shot clinics at several locations in Omaha and Lincoln next month.

 ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo

CHI Health said Tuesday that three of its Lincoln clinics will be offering drive-thru flu shots.

The clinics will occur in October at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, Family Health Physicians and Southwest Family Health.

“If you have put off getting the flu shot in the past, this is the year to make a difference,” said Dr. Mark Butler, family health physician with CHI Health. “This year, more than any other year, it is critical that we get as many people immunized against influenza as possible. In a normal flu season, the hospitals are inundated. This year provides another layer of complexity with COVID-19.”

Bryan officials: Get a flu shot before Halloween

The schedule for the clinics is as follows:

* Oct. 2: 8 a.m. to noon and Oct. 15: 1-4 p.m. at Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.

* Oct. 3, 17 and 24: 8 a.m.-noon at Family Health Physicians, 4501 S. 70th St., Suite 140.

* Oct. 8: 9 a.m.-noon at Autumn Ridge, 5000 N. 26th St., Suite 100.

People ages 7 and older can get shots through the drive-thru. Appointments for the clinics are strongly preferred but are not required. Those getting shots are asked to wear a mask.

Additional information is available at CHIhealth.com/flu.

Bryan, CHI Health experience COVID-19 testing supply chain issues
'We can always improve' — COVID testing times in Lincoln vary, but officials say speed is key

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The benefits of mushrooms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News