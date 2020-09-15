CHI Health offering drive-thru flu shot clinics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health said Tuesday that three of its Lincoln clinics will be offering drive-thru flu shots.

The clinics will occur in October at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, Family Health Physicians and Southwest Family Health.

“If you have put off getting the flu shot in the past, this is the year to make a difference,” said Dr. Mark Butler, family health physician with CHI Health. “This year, more than any other year, it is critical that we get as many people immunized against influenza as possible. In a normal flu season, the hospitals are inundated. This year provides another layer of complexity with COVID-19.”

The schedule for the clinics is as follows:

* Oct. 2: 8 a.m. to noon and Oct. 15: 1-4 p.m. at Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.

* Oct. 3, 17 and 24: 8 a.m.-noon at Family Health Physicians, 4501 S. 70th St., Suite 140.

* Oct. 8: 9 a.m.-noon at Autumn Ridge, 5000 N. 26th St., Suite 100.

People ages 7 and older can get shots through the drive-thru. Appointments for the clinics are strongly preferred but are not required. Those getting shots are asked to wear a mask.