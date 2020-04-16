You are the owner of this article.
CHI Health moving patients, ventilators to help Grand Island area
There are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, none of who are currently on ventilators.

CHI Health said Thursday that it has transferred patients out of Grand Island and also moved ventilators there from other hospitals to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19 in Hall County.

Cliff Robertson, CEO of the health system, said five patients had been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours. He also said ventilators were sent to the hospital from CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Robertson said the patients transferred were stable and they were moved to free up space in the intensive care unit, not because the Grand Island hospital couldn't handle their treatment.

In fact, he said both CHI Health St. Francis and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney are similar in size to St. Elizabeth and all CHI Health employees get the same training whether they are in Omaha or a smaller community.

As of Wednesday night, Hall County had 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than Douglas County, which has about nine times the population.

Even with the transfers, as of Thursday morning, the Grand Island hospital still had 18 patients with positive COVID-19 diagnoses, 13 of those in its ICU, 11 of whom were on ventilators.

By contrast, St. Elizabeth in Lincoln had 15 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Thursday, none of whom were on ventilators. None of those patients were from Lincoln, however. There are 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators at CHI Health hospitals in the metro Omaha area.

Overall, Robertson said there is plenty of capacity in the CHI Health system, with 350 beds available as of Thursday. That includes Grand Island.

No one in Hall County should "be afraid that the hospital is full," he said. "It is not."

The Grand Island hospital and all other CHI Health hospitals have adequate personal protective equipment and the hospital system has experienced no shortages, Robertson said.

When asked whether any staff in Grand Island had tested positive for COVID-19, he said CHI Health does not disclose that information, but he did say that there have been "an incredibly small number of exposures (among staff) and an incredibly small number of folks who have tested positive for the disease."

"So far we've been blessed," Robertson said.

That blessing has not extended to the company's financial situation, though, as he said CHI Health's revenues are down 30% since the pandemic started.

Despite that, he said the health system has not furloughed any staff who work in patient areas, including nonmedical workers, such as food and cleaning staff. Those workers are guaranteed pay as long as they agree to be redeployed where necessary. Those who don't agree to that stipulation can take paid time off, he said.

