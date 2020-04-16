CHI Health moving patients, ventilators to help Grand Island area

Overall, Robertson said there is plenty of capacity in the CHI Health system, with 350 beds available as of Thursday. That includes Grand Island.

No one in Hall County should "be afraid that the hospital is full," he said. "It is not."

The Grand Island hospital and all other CHI Health hospitals have adequate personal protective equipment and the hospital system has experienced no shortages, Robertson said.

When asked whether any staff in Grand Island had tested positive for COVID-19, he said CHI Health does not disclose that information, but he did say that there have been "an incredibly small number of exposures (among staff) and an incredibly small number of folks who have tested positive for the disease."

"So far we've been blessed," Robertson said.

That blessing has not extended to the company's financial situation, though, as he said CHI Health's revenues are down 30% since the pandemic started.

Despite that, he said the health system has not furloughed any staff who work in patient areas, including nonmedical workers, such as food and cleaning staff. Those workers are guaranteed pay as long as they agree to be redeployed where necessary. Those who don't agree to that stipulation can take paid time off, he said.

