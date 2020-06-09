You are the owner of this article.
CHI Health giving away free masks Saturday
Test Nebraska

CHI Health St. Elizabeth staff members will hand out free masks Saturday at the hospital's main entrance.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

CHI Health will be giving out free masks at several of its hospitals Saturday, including at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth President Derek Vance and staff members will be handing out 2,000 masks from 9 a.m.-noon in the hospital's main entrance circle drive. The masks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until the supplies run out.

The masks are two-ply poly cotton blend masks CHI Health had made at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to help preserve its supply of personal protective equipment.

“Wearing a mask is vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Vance said in a news release. “We understand that not everyone has access to a mask. The Lincoln community has stepped up to support its health care workers and hospital staff in many ways over the last few months — whether it was a food donation, a thank you card or sidewalk chalk art. We also want to give back and contribute to the safety of our community outside our hospital walls.”

CHI Health hospitals in Kearney and Grand Island also will be handing out masks Saturday morning. Hospitals in the Omaha metro area are working with community partners to distribute masks directly to at-risk populations.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

