What does vaping look like in Lincoln? How does it affect a family when a family member is addicted? What can our community do to fight this deadly epidemic?
The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln will host the Community Conversation program "Vaping - A New Public Health Threat," at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at CHE, 250 N. 21st St., Suite 2.
Free and open to the public. Registration requested but not required at https://bit.ly/2Xa1TNV.