Grants awarded by the Community Health Endowment (CHE) will enable local health care providers to prescribe exercise to their patients through the BikeLNK bike share program. The grants also will support collaboration among local organizations that provide mentoring, which can lessen the effects of childhood toxic stress.
At its most recent meeting, the CHE board of trustees approved grants totaling up to $324,494 for year one and $560,589 over three years. All grants listed begin Jan. 1.
New grants will:
• Pilot a project that enables local medical providers to prescribe physical activity and give patients free access to the BikeLNK bike share program. (Heartland Bike Share, $6,179 over one year.)
• Support a facilitated effort to build collaboration among local organizations that provide mentoring services to children and youth. (TeamMates of Lincoln, up to $15,000 over one year.)
You have free articles remaining.
• Support leaders of local cultural centers as they explore collaborative opportunities to meet current needs and emerging demands. (El Centro de las Americas, Malone Community Center, Asian Community and Cultural Center, and the Good Neighbor Center, $49,750 total over one year.)
• Continue providing diabetic supplies and medications to low-income adults and connecting them to a medical home. (Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, $126,774 over three years.)
• Expand the Extended Day Treatment Program that serves children ages 5-11 with serious emotional and/or behavioral challenges. (HopeSpoke, $233,391 over three years.)
• Provide matching funds to complete a playground and walking track for Arnold Elementary School and the Air Park Neighborhood, identified as a high need area in CHE’s Place Matters 3.0 Community Mapping Project. (Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, $79,495 over three years.)
• Support Project Safe and Well, which increases access to health care services for women experiencing domestic violence. (Friendship Home, $50,000 over one year.)