CenterPointe now a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center

CenterPointe has officially become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) today, Aug. 1.

Centerpointe hosted a ribbon-cutting event Friday, July 31 at its Outpatient Clinic location, which houses the CCBHC services at 1000 S. 13th St.

The CCBHC cerfification process included:

• March 2014: The Excellence in Mental Health Act was enacted, which authorized demonstration programs in up to eight states to improve community behavioral health services via ,CCBHCs.

• June 2017: Eight states began their CCBHC initiatives through funding by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association).

• 2018: CCBHC expansion grants were approved and disbursed to organizations in the initial 24 states that applied.

• January 2020: SAMHSA announced that $200 million will be used to fund new CCBHCs, available to all states. CenterPointe applied.

• April 27, 2020: CenterPointe was awarded $4 million over two years to become a CCBHC.

• May 1, 2020: CenterPointe officially designated a CCBHC.