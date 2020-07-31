CenterPointe now a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center

CenterPointe has officially become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) today, Aug. 1.
Centerpointe hosted a ribbon-cutting event Friday, July 31 at its Outpatient Clinic location, which houses the CCBHC services at 1000 S. 13th St.
The CCBHC cerfification process included:
• March 2014: The Excellence in Mental Health Act was enacted, which authorized demonstration programs in up to eight states to improve community behavioral health services via ,CCBHCs.
• June 2017: Eight states began their CCBHC initiatives through funding by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association).
• 2018: CCBHC expansion grants were approved and disbursed to organizations in the initial 24 states that applied.
• January 2020: SAMHSA announced that $200 million will be used to fund new CCBHCs, available to all states. CenterPointe applied.
• April 27, 2020: CenterPointe was awarded $4 million over two years to become a CCBHC.
• May 1, 2020: CenterPointe officially designated a CCBHC.
• Aug. 1, 2020: Date on which CenterPointe is required to begin providing CCBHC services.
CCBHC entities provide a comprehensive and integrated range of mental health, substance use and primary health services to any individual, regardless of funding, to improve outcomes through strong collaborative care coordination.
For more details, see centerpointe.org or call 402-475-5161.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!