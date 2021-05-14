CDC relaxes mask guidance. What will Lincoln do?

Lopez also said she wanted to see the daily COVID-19 case rate drop below 10 per 100,000 people, something that is now a reality. As of Thursday, the county had gone seven straight days with daily cases well below that threshold.

There have been other positive signs this week as well. The test positivity rate as of Thursday was below 3% this week and is below 5% so far for May. Also, though the number of local COVID-19 hospitalizations has remained steady at about 30-35, only 14 of those patients as of Friday were Lancaster County residents, the lowest number in more than a month.

“Our local data continues to show that we’re making strong progress," Lopez said Friday in a statement. "We have been evaluating our directed health measures, which include the mask mandate, and are in the process of reviewing the new CDC guidance."

She said officials will provide an update on the mask mandate at Tuesday's weekly COVID-19 media briefing.

Health experts have differing opinions on whether mask mandates are still effective and necessary.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, said he doesn't think the CDC thought through the logistics of its decision very well.