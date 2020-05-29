Cases, hospital capacity hold steady in Lincoln as city officials encourage continued vigilance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hospital capacity held steady in Lancaster County as officials prepare to further relax restrictions in June, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Friday.

The county reported 23 new cases on Friday for a total of 1,158 cases, but no new deaths were reported.

Entering the weekend, the number of new cases reported this week amounted to less than half of the 249 reported a week ago, according to the Health Department's data dashboard.

"We are staying flat right now," Lopez said of new cases, but her staff is monitoring the trend along with what's happening in Douglas County.

Risk of the spread of the virus remains high in the county, so people should remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands frequently, she said.

The Health Department will add seven more staff members to its contact tracing team for a total of 34.

No new cases were identified in connection with the outbreaks at the Smithfield plant in Crete, Smithfield's Lincoln plant, Smart Chicken in Waverly or the two Universal Cold Storage locations in Lincoln, Lopez said.