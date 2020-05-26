Cases grow among Nebraska prisons staff
Nebraska State Penitentiary

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln

 Associated Press file photo

A seventh staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

In all, 12 prisons staff workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven men housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha have tested positive. No positive tests among prisoners at other state-run facilities have been reported.

State senator hospitalized with COVID-19

Prisons officials said the latest staff member to test positive was self-isolating at home. 

Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider, officials said.

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

