Cases grow among Nebraska prisons staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A seventh staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

In all, 12 prisons staff workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven men housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha have tested positive. No positive tests among prisoners at other state-run facilities have been reported.

Prisons officials said the latest staff member to test positive was self-isolating at home.

Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider, officials said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln