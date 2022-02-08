Cases down, but Lancaster County mask mandate extended for two weeks

The omicron peak has passed and COVID-19 cases are on a sharp downturn in Lancaster County, having fallen by more than 70% over the past three weeks.

But hospital numbers are falling more slowly, and Lincoln's health care systems remain stressed, local officials say.

That's why the county's indoor mask mandate, which had been scheduled to expire Friday, is being extended through Feb. 25.

"We’re all anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now, our hospitals still need our help to relieve some of the pressure they continue to experience,” Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said. “It’s important not to remove preventative measures too soon only to lose the ground we’ve gained."

The Health Department reinstated the mask mandate Jan. 15 in the face of a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the very infectious omicron variant.

Local case numbers peaked during that week at nearly 5,000 and have fallen each week since, declining to just more than 1,400 last week. That's the lowest weekly total in six weeks.

But it's still well above pre-omicron case levels.

Hospitalizations usually lag case numbers by up to two weeks, so they are still reflecting high case numbers from a couple of weeks ago, officials said. Lopez said there were 130 hospitalizations Tuesday, which includes 99 Lancaster County residents. That's down from a high of 149 on Jan. 27, but it's still a very high number compared with the rest of the pandemic.

The city's hospitals last week averaged 137 daily COVID-19 patients, which is the highest number since December 2020.

The high rate of hospitalizations has led to more deaths. There were 37 COVID-19 deaths of Lancaster County residents in January, the most for a single month in almost a year, and there have already been eight local COVID-19 deaths in February.

"Our main concern continues to be the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths," Lopez said.

There were no deaths of Lancaster County residents reported Tuesday.

Leaders from both of Lincoln's hospital systems said they support requiring masks for two more weeks.

"The extension of the mask mandate is vital," said John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

Woodrich said hospital numbers have declined some at Bryan, and the health system was able to move 10 patients to local nursing homes as part of the state's hospital decompression program, which opened up some beds. But numbers still remain high and staff members are stressed, he said.

In addition to masks, another thing that's vital to keep people from getting seriously ill is vaccines, health officials said.

Dr. Mike Rapp, vice president of medical operations at CHI St. Elizabeth, said the hospital continues to see critically ill COVID-19 patients, most of which are unvaccinated.

Woodrich said that of the 461 COVID-19 patients who have died at Bryan since the pandemic began, only 57, or about 12%, were vaccinated.

Booster shots also are important for those who are eligible. Lopez said more than 90% of people with vaccine breakthrough cases who were hospitalized in Lancaster County last month were in people who had not yet gotten a booster vaccine.

As for hospitalizations, Lopez said that if Lincoln's experience is similar to that of other parts of the U.S. that hit their omicron peak earlier, she expects hospitalizations will decrease over the next couple of weeks, allowing the COVID-19 risk dial to move out of the red, where it stayed this week for the sixth week in a row, and also allowing the mask mandate to expire.

"Our goal is to not have the directed health measure any longer than needed," she said.

Lancaster County is the only county in the state with a mask mandate. The City of Omaha's indoor mask mandate, in place since Jan. 12, is scheduled to be reviewed Wednesday, but an official from the Douglas County Health Department said it has not reached the levels for either case numbers or hospitalizations that would justify dropping it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

