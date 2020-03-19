You are the owner of this article.
Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Nebraska's Nemaha County; third case reported in Sarpy County
Amanda Bartling (left) and Sarah Trotter simulate how they process specimens to test for presence of COVID-19 at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory in the Durham Research Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha on March 5. 

Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nebraska on Thursday.

A man in his 60s living in Nemaha County and a man in his 40s living in Sarpy County are the latest cases.

The Southeast District Health Department in Auburn said the Nemaha County man is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating. He recently returned from a trip to Vail, Colorado.

In a news release, the health department said it was working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to assess the risk for potential exposures.

The Sarpy County man has underlying health issues and is hospitalized. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said in a news release it was also working with the state DHHS to evaluate exposure risk.

The Nemaha County man and Sarpy County patient are the 30th and 31st announced case of coronavirus in Nebraska, respectively. The majority of cases involve individuals in the Omaha area.

All identified close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and be actively monitored by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

