Carter Place Senior Living in Blair reopens after COVID-19 shut it down
In the span of one week, Carter Place, a senior living home in Blair, ended up with 19 people confirmed with COVID-19. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A senior living facility in Blair that has seen at least 19 coronavirus cases resulting in a death last week reopened Wednesday.

Carter Place Senior Living temporarily closed in late March, and residents moved to neighboring health care facilities and hospitals after both residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. 

The facility brought back seven residents Wednesday, and an Enlivant spokesperson said it planned to bring back others Thursday. 

"Beyond April 16th, we plan to welcome remaining residents back as they are deemed appropriate to return by the hospital, which is responsible for determining the schedule of our residents’ return, based on their symptoms and testing protocols," the spokesperson said in an email sent by owner Enlivant's public relations firm. 

Enlivant said that, prior to opening, it did a full cleaning and remediation of Carter Place, continued staff training on COVID-19 best practices and procedures and conducted a voluntary Nebraska Medicine Infection Control Assessment and Promotion program review and walk through of Carter Place.

The infection control program and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have cleared Carter Place to bring residents back, the Enlivant spokesperson said.

The facility will maintain ongoing COVID-19 precautions based on evolving guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prohibit all nonessential visitors, screen all employees and essential visiting medical personnel, Enlivant said.

There will be no group activities, and all dining will occur in each resident’s room.

"Our top priority remains the safety and health of our residents and employees," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to adjust our protocols based on evolving guidance from the CDC and in coordination with local & state health departments.

The Carter Place resident who died Sunday was former Dana College professor Darrell Dibben. 

Carter Place is one of 230 Enlivant senior living communities across 26 states. Other locations in Nebraska include those in Seward, Nebraska City, Fremont and Columbus. 

Husker News