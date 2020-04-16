Carter Place Senior Living in Blair reopens after COVID-19 shut it down

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A senior living facility in Blair that has seen at least 19 coronavirus cases resulting in a death last week reopened Wednesday.

Carter Place Senior Living temporarily closed in late March, and residents moved to neighboring health care facilities and hospitals after both residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility brought back seven residents Wednesday, and an Enlivant spokesperson said it planned to bring back others Thursday.

"Beyond April 16th, we plan to welcome remaining residents back as they are deemed appropriate to return by the hospital, which is responsible for determining the schedule of our residents’ return, based on their symptoms and testing protocols," the spokesperson said in an email sent by owner Enlivant's public relations firm.

Enlivant said that, prior to opening, it did a full cleaning and remediation of Carter Place, continued staff training on COVID-19 best practices and procedures and conducted a voluntary Nebraska Medicine Infection Control Assessment and Promotion program review and walk through of Carter Place.

The infection control program and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have cleared Carter Place to bring residents back, the Enlivant spokesperson said.