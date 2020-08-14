You have permission to edit this article.
Caregiving webinar set for Aug. 20
Family caregivers are invited to participate in an online education presentation titled "Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning," presented by attorney Tim Clare on Thursday, Aug. 20 at noon and again at 7:30 p.m.

Clare will discuss how becoming well-informed about wills, trusts and estate planning is necessary to secure the financial future of your loved one with a disability and give you peace of mind. Time will be available for questions.

This presentation is hosted by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition. There is no cost to participate, but pre-registration is required at go.unl.edu/caregivers.

Tim Clare

CLARE

 COURTESY PHOTO
