Caregiving webinar set for April 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family caregivers are invited to participate in a three-part online education series.

On Thursday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m., Julie Masters, PhD, will discuss how the joys and stresses of caregiving can co-exist, and how living in the moment can prove to be a source of strength now and in the future.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. See details at answers4families.org/education-series-family-caregiver.

This series is hosted by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition.

NOTE: The April 28 caregiver education meeting, which regularly occurs on the fourth Tuesday of each month at St. Paul United Methodist Church, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0