 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caregiver webinar to focus on dementia-related behavior
View Comments

Caregiver webinar to focus on dementia-related behavior

{{featured_button_text}}

A webinar will focus on "Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Terry Glover, a volunteer with the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, will present the program. Learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and incorporate strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.

These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings are offered via Zoom.

Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 7: Where can you still find affordable homes?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News