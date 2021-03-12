Caregiver webinar to focus on dementia-related behavior

A webinar will focus on "Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m.
Terry Glover, a volunteer with the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, will present the program. Learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and incorporate strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.
These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings are offered via Zoom.
Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.