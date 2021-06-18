Caregiver webinar to focus on dementia action plan

A webinar will focus on "The 7 Steps to Take in the Face of Dementia" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Alan Kuzma of Kuzma Financial Services, a member of the Caregiver Education Group, will present the Dementia Society of America video "The Dementia Action Plan: The 7 Steps to Take in the Face of Dementia." The video shares information to protect your assets. You will also learn about known veterans' benefits available for skilled care.

These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been offered via Zoom.

Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.

If you register and find you aren’t able to attend the live event to participate/ask questions, you will be sent a link to view the recorded session.

