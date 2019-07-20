The Caregiver Education Group assembles at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., room 155.
The program "Dealing with Stressors and Guilt of Caregiving" will be presented Tuesday, July 23, by Julie Masters, PhD, professor and chair of UNO's Department of Gerontology.
Masters will provide useful information not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers. As always, there will be time for sharing following the presentation.
For more details, contact Suzy Campbell at 402-802-2309.