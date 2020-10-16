Caregiver presentation to focus on winter safety

Mark Sunderman, director of rehabilitation services at Eastmont, will present a webinar titled "Winter Safety" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
These monthly caregiver education meetings were canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic but have resumed since June via Zoom.
Register for this Zoom meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.
