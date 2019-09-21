{{featured_button_text}}

The Caregiver Education Group assembles at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., room 155.

The program "Active Aging, Engaging the Power Within You," will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 24, by Gayle Resh, life enrichment coordinator, Southlake Village.

Resh will provide information useful not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers. Time will be available for sharing following the presentation.

For more details, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com or 402-802-2309.

