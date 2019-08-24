The Caregiver Education Group assembles at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., room 155.
The program "Exercise Suitable for Caregivers/Recipients at Home" will be presented Tuesday, Aug. 27, by Julie Steinmeyer, director of physical therapy and rehabilitation at Hillcrest Firethorn.
Steinmeyer will provide useful information not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers. Time will be available for sharing following the presentation.
For more details, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com or 402-802-2309.