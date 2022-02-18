Caregiver education series starts Thursday

"Overcoming Ambiguous Loss," the first of a series of four virtual workshops sponsored by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition, will take place via Zoom Thursday, Feb. 24, from noon-1 p.m. The workshops are designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers.

Presenter Dr. Kelly Tamayo will talk about the symptoms/signs common after loss, the Grief Limbo -- how to effectively work through it, ascribing meaning and value to loss, and how to move forward with courage, strength and determination.

Tamayo is a clinical/health psychologist specializing in trauma, PTSD and brain injury recovery. Her clinical experience includes working at UNMC, Madonna Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Phil/PsychoNeuroPlasticity Center in Dallas, and Chicago Public Schools.

Her expertise in neurogenesis and resilience provides clients with support and direction to overcome grief and trauma. Tamayo is near completion of an additional graduate degree in Psychopharmacology. To register for this event, visit www.answers4families.org/overcoming-ambiguous-loss.

Additional presentations will be announced at www.answers4families.org/education-series-family-caregiver. There is no cost to attend any of these sessions; however, registration is required.

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition focuses on the needs and interests of caregivers of all backgrounds. Its goal is to develop and implement a statewide caregiver awareness program for state senators, plan and implement statewide grassroots engagement, and identify resources and partnerships to develop and coordinate Nebraska Caregiver Coalition activities.

