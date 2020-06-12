Caregiver education meetings to resume with Zoom
View Comments

Caregiver education meetings to resume with Zoom

{{featured_button_text}}

The Caregiver Education Group will resume its monthly meetings Tuesday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. with a webinar via Zoom. The monthly caregiver meetings had been canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lori Vidlak will present “Taming the Elephant,” in which she will explore the benefits of taking a team approach to caregiving and share tips about how to build and coordinate an effective caregiving team.

"My thanks to Jessie Cook at Answers4Families who is doing the Zoom and taking registrations, Jina Ragland from AARP who is helping facilitate, and, of course, to Lori who is willing to take her time to give the presentation," said Suzy Campbell, Caregiver Education Group coordinator.

Register for the meeting at answers4families.org/form/team-approach-caregiving.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some states slow reopening as coronavirus cases rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News