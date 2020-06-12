Caregiver education meetings to resume with Zoom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Caregiver Education Group will resume its monthly meetings Tuesday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. with a webinar via Zoom. The monthly caregiver meetings had been canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lori Vidlak will present “Taming the Elephant,” in which she will explore the benefits of taking a team approach to caregiving and share tips about how to build and coordinate an effective caregiving team.

"My thanks to Jessie Cook at Answers4Families who is doing the Zoom and taking registrations, Jina Ragland from AARP who is helping facilitate, and, of course, to Lori who is willing to take her time to give the presentation," said Suzy Campbell, Caregiver Education Group coordinator.

Register for the meeting at answers4families.org/form/team-approach-caregiving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0