Caregiver education meeting at St. Paul's canceled

Due to precautions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, the May 26 Caregiver Education Group meeting at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., has been canceled.

Previously it was announced that "Nutrition as We Age/Health Care Truth or Dare" would be presented on May 26 by Shirley Smith of Hillcrest Firethorn and Michaela Williams of Eastmont Towers.

"It is possible that future (fourth Tuesday) meetings will be canceled as well, but that decision hasn't been made," said Suzy Campbell, group organizer.

