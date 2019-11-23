The Caregiver Education Group and St. Paul United Methodist Church sponsor meetings for caregivers on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in Room 155 at the church, 1144 M St. Parking is available beneath the church. Enter off 11th Street (between M and N streets). Everyone is welcome.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Charlotte Liggett, MSN, MBA, Department of Nursing chair at Nebraska Wesleyan University, will explore ways the holidays can impact caregivers and provide suggestions for ways to cope with the additional stress that may occur. She will offer suggestions related to humor, hobbies and music. She will encourage caregivers to explore their own traditions and hear new suggestions.
This presentation will provide valuable information for family caregivers, family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors, as well as professional caregivers. Time will be available for questions.
Other upcoming caregiver presentations include:
Dec. 3 - Holiday Gathering with entertainment, games, goodies and fun.
Jan. 28 - "Techniques to Deal with Dementia Behaviors," presented by Gayleen Bradley, Care Consultants for the Aging. Free copies of the ElderCare Resource Handbook will be available.
If you have questions or need additional information, contact Suzy Campbell of the Caregiver Education Group at suzycam54@gmail.com or 402-802-2309.