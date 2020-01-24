Caregiver education meeting at St. Paul UMC Jan. 28

The Caregiver Education Group and St. Paul United Methodist Church sponsor meetings for caregivers on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in Room 155 at the church, 1144 M St. Parking is available beneath the church. Enter off 11th Street (between M and N streets). Everyone is welcome.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Gayleen Bradley of Care Consultants for the Aging will present "Techniques to Deal with Dementia Behaviors." She will also give each caregiver a copy of the latest ElderCare Resource Handbook.

This presentation will provide information for family caregivers, family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors, as well as professional care providers. Time will be available for questions.

If you have questions or need additional information, contact Suzy Campbell of the Caregiver Education Group at suzycam54@gmail.com or 402-802-2309.

